Penn State football is off to a hot start this season and the Nittany Lions look like a legit contender in the Big Ten East. Penn State came into their annual white out clash against Iowa, and they absolutely dominated the Hawkeyes for a 31-0 blowout victory. Penn State's offense looked good against Iowa's defense that is consistently one of the best in the conference, and the Nittany Lions were completely dominant on defense. The Hawkeyes were never able to get anything going on that side of the ball all night. After the win, Penn State is now the only team in college football to not have a turnover this season. With how ball security is stressed by James Franklin, that isn't that surprising.

“When you're carrying the ball…you're carrying the entire program and everybody's hopes and dreams with the program in your hands.” James Franklin said after the game according to a tweet from Seth Engle.

When it's put like that, it makes sense that Penn State hasn't turned it over yet. It is one of the most important parts of the football game, and Penn State football is treating it as the most important part of the game. Turnovers can completely change a football game, and if you don't turn the ball over, you're probably going to win a lot of football games.

Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in the Big Ten East and they're all ranked top-10. There are a lot of great matchups in this division coming up as the season goes on, with Penn State at Ohio State on October 21st being the first one.