The Penn State football squad is off to a hot start in their NCAA college football campaign. James Franklin's Nittany Lions now have three wins on their record without having to suffer a loss. This is largely because of the amount of rushing plays that they run. But, the team still hopes to build on their passing game through Drew Allar and strike down the Iowa football team who are next in their schedule.

James Franklin knows exactly what to expect in their matchup against the Iowa football squad. The Penn State football program is likely going to get more coverage on their rushers but they already know this. Franklin outlines a change that the Nittany Lions hope to make, via Andrew Olson of Saturday Tradition.

“Right now I think it’s been very obvious that over the first 3 weeks, people are saying their defensive game plan is going to be based on stopping our running game,” he said about the expectation ahead of their showdown against Kirk Ferentz's team. Franklin went into further detail in the variance of their schematics, “That is a combination of wide receivers, quarterbacks, tight ends, o-line protection, running back protection. “That’s all of it. So that we can show that we can consistently be in the passing game and cause real significant problems if you choose to play that way.”

The Penn State football coach is more than excited to show how Drew Allar's passing can disrupt their opponents, “To me, that’s an exciting thing. That’s an opportunity for us in the passing game. We’ve shown signs of it. We got to do it more consistently.”

Will they improve to a four-win record when it is all said and done?