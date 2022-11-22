Penn State football has thrived to the tune of a 9-2 record, thanks in large part to stars and top NFL Draft prospects on both sides of the ball, namely offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Unfortunately, both Fashanu and Porter have been sidelined for the last few games, leaving holes on both sides of the ball.

Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin spoke to the media on Tuesday, saying he expects both Fashanu and Porter back this season, according to Greg Pickel of On3 Sports.

“Olu Fashanu, we expect back,” Franklin said. “When that is, we’ll see hopefully this weekend.

“We’ll see how that plays out. And, same thing with Joey Porter.”

It’s encouraging that Franklin says both Olu Fashanu and Joey Porter Jr. will be back. However, the Penn State football head coach didn’t exactly specify when his two star players will return to the field.

Fashanu, perhaps the best offensive tackle in the nation, has missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury.

Meanwhile, Penn State football has been without their top cover corner in Porter, who has been sidelined for a pair of games due to appendicitis.

Both Fashanu and Porter project as first round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, so that certainly muddies the waters even more when it comes to their availability, especially with bowl season around the corner.

However, it sounds like Penn State football fans will get to see two of their best players on the field at least one more time this season.