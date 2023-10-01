Penn State football continued their torrid start to the 2023 campaign in Week 5 with a 41-13 victory over Northwestern to push their record to 5-0 on the season. The Nittany Lions have quickly found their way towards the top of the national rankings, and based on their current win streak, they likely won't be falling down that list anytime soon.

Through five games so far this season, Penn State has beaten their opponents by a combined score of 203-48. They are dominating in a way that hasn't been seen in quite some time, and dating back to last season, the Nittany Lions have now won ten straight games by ten-plus points, which is the first time that has happened in 110 years.

Via Tom Fornelli:

“Penn State has won 10 straight games by 10+ points for first time in 110 years.”

Penn State has fielded some great football teams throughout their history, so it's surprising to find out that this impressive accomplishment is something that they hadn't managed to pull off in over 100 years. For all the talent that the Nittany Lions have had, you would have figured they would have managed to do this at least once during that time frame.

Rather than focus on that, though, it's more important to focus on just how good this Penn State squad is. They will obviously face some more difficult challenges in future weeks, but even then, they have looked more than capable of finding a way to win against stronger opponents. After making some history in Week 5, Penn State will look to keep the good times rolling in their next matchup against UMass Amherst.