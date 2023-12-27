Tyler Warren is excited to be coming back to Penn State next season.

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams in 2024, the Penn State football team is hoping that they can make their first appearance next season. The Nittany Lions have finished the last two regular seasons with a 10-2 record, and last year, Penn State won the Rose Bowl to finish 11-2. The Nittany Lions are hoping for a similar finish this season as they are set to take on Ole Miss football this weekend in the Peach Bowl.

Penn State football got good news for the Peach Bowl and for the 2024 season recently when tight end Tyler Warren announced that he will be returning for another season. It was a big decision, and now that it's over, he only has one thing on his mind.

“I think there’s a lot of different things [that went into the decision],” Tyler Warren said, according to an article from Basic Blues Nation. “Obviously, I’m very excited about it and excited to get back, but I still think right now I’m focused on the Peach Bowl, and there’s a lot to accomplish with this team. Right now, that’s where my main focus is, but I’m definitely excited about it.”

Warren is obviously excited for his return to Penn State in 2024, but right now his focus is on his current team. He has one more game with his 2023 teammates.

“Obviously, it starts with the guys and just what we do every day, every day in and out,” Warren continued. “I work with them. I work hard with them. I sweat with them. Ups and downs, hardships and the good things. So, being able to play in one more game with this team and spend time with them is really special to me, and it’s important that I got down here.”

With the return of Warren and the way that Penn State has been recruiting, the TE room is looking good for 2024. Head coach James Franklin is excited for the future.

“We’ve done a really good job of recruiting and developing the tight end room,” James Franklin said. “I think Tyler really helps us because there’s some guys behind him we think are really talented, but it sure is nice to have a veteran back while those guys are gaining some experience.”

Penn State football and Ole Miss will kick things off in the Peach Bowl at noon ET on Saturday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Nittany Lions are currently favored by 4.5 points.