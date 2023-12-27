Penn State football is bringing back a legendary QB as their Peach Bowl honorary captain.

The Peach Bowl is one of the best bowl games every year and it is coming up this weekend. This year's matchup will pit #11 Ole Miss football against #10 Penn State football. The Rebels and Nittany Lions are very similar as they are both almost always contenders in their conference, but they typically lose a couple of games and miss out on the conference title game and College Football Playoff. That was once again the case this season for both Penn State and Ole Miss.

Penn State football is coming into this matchup with a 10-2 record, and they are trying to finish with an 11-2 record and a New Year's Six bowl win for the second straight season. Ole Miss football is also vying for an 11-2 finish.

Both teams will take the field for the Peach Bowl in just a few days, and they now both know who their honorary captain will be as the Peach Bowl announced that news on Tuesday. For Penn State, it will be former quarterback Kerry Collins.

“Representing No. 10 Penn State will be College Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kerry Collins,” The Peach Bowl statement wrote. “The former fifth overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft played for the Nittany Lions from 1991-1994, guiding his teams to a 40-9 record and four straight bowl games. The 1994 consensus First Team All-American was awarded with both the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards, in addition to being named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Silver Football Award recipient. During the 1994 season, Collins led Penn State to a perfect 12-0 record, its first-ever Big Ten title and a No. 2 final ranking. Collins still holds single-season school records for completion percentage (66.7) and passing efficiency (172.9) after breaking nine single-season school records during the 1994 campaign while quarterbacking an offense that led the nation in scoring and total offense. Collins finished his collegiate career with 5,304 passing yards and 39 touchdowns, both of which still rank inside the top 10 in school history. Collins was drafted by the Carolina Panthers as their first-ever pick at fifth overall. The two-time Pro Bowl selection played 17 years in the NFL, ranking in the top 20 in NFL history in both career passing yards and completions. Collins was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018.”

Kerry Collins will join the Penn State football team as an honorary captain, and Donte Moncrief will be representing Ole Miss. Both players are legends of their programs, and it will be great for them to be around the current teams.

The Peach Bowl will take place this Saturday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Georgia. The game will kickoff at noon ET and it will be airing on ESPN. Penn State is currently favored to win by 3.5 points.