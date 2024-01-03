The 'million changes' from the book to series.

Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians have made “a million changes” from the source material: series creator and the books' author Rick Riordan's book series, The Direct reported.

However, the fans seem to be just fine with the changes. The creators and producers have gone to serious lengths in order to remain as faithful as they could to the books — something the movies released 10 years ago didn't do.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the “million changes”

But film is a very different medium from books and not everything is going to be adapted straight from the pages. In the second episode, Grover standing outside the Council of Cloven Elders never happened in the books.

A few members of the show's creative team spoke about what they changed from the books, working with Disney and finding the human equivalents (or at least the actors to play) of the gods.

Executive producer Jon Steinberg said that the show made “a million changes.”

“And you hope that almost all of them are invisible. These are very different mediums, and I think they tell stories differently. And so I think you have to embrace the idea that everything in the book is going to have to find a different form to inhabit in order to be something I'd want to watch on screen,” he continued.

He further explained that these changes were made due to sequencing or causation. “It's the way set pieces play out is a little different, but it made it work better. Some of it is bigger, some of them, frankly, are things that I think Rick [Riordan] was excited about getting a second go at it,” Steinberg added.

Executive producer Dan Shotz said he's grateful for Disney for making the show the way it's made possible.

“And Disney was just from day one, just like as each step happened, [they were] always having a conversation. So as we were building this, from how we were shooting it, where we were shooting it, who we were casting, where we were going, what it needed. It was always a really good conversation to make sure that the show needed what it needed. I'm really grateful to them for that because that doesn't happen very often. And everybody knew that this was such a special property that we needed to do it right,” he said.

Director James Bobin said one of the most fun things about the show is introducing Greek gods to a modern audience. He spoke about the actors who play the gods and goddesses, and making sure that they play them as both “powerful” and “incredibly flawed.”

“Because you believe they have power, they all have this great weight to them. Which is effortless [for] the actors, [but] it's really hard to [do]… You have that sense of they are immortal power beings. They are all-powerful, and yet they're also supremely human in this form and incredibly flawed,” he said.

“So, it's a really difficult call for the actors but they all have this presence, which is a brilliant thing because obviously you want the facade just be that– a facade. The real power is there behind the eyes, and that is a really great thing,” Bobin added.

However many million changes the show may decide to make, the fans will most likely stay — so long as the changes stay within the realm of the bigger Percy Jackson universe.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently streaming on Disney+.