The Percy Jackson star may play a video game character.

Walker Scobell, star of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is in the running to portray Link from Legend of Zelda in a new movie.

Variety reports that he feels so-so about being considered for the role.

Walker Scobell is considered to play Link in Zelda movie

When asked about the part, he disclosed his thoughts.

“Actually, I don't know. I don't know if I'd be interested in playing Link,” the actor said in New York City during the Percy Jackson premiere. “If they came to me, I'd definitely consider it, 100%.”

To elaborate, he was asked if he knew about the popular Nintendo Legend of Zelda games.

“I have played Breath of the Wild. I haven't played the new one, Tears of the Kingdom, but my dad loves Legend of Zelda. He played the games when he was younger.”

The actor is eager about his role as Percy in the new Disney+ series. It's looking like a hit, considering the trailer's number of views (84.3 million and counting, according to IMDb).

Regarding playing the part of Percy Jackson, the actor remembers when he first set foot into the secret location of young demigods.

“Everyone was so happy all the time, which I think was my favorite part about Camp Half-Blood- how excited everyone was to be there,” he said.

Hopefully, the series continues for a while if it's a success. The author, Rick Riordan, wants to see all the books make it onto the streamer.

“I would love if we get to that point, to be able to turn every [Percy Jackson] book into one season of television because that would give us enough time to do it right,” the author said.

Check out Walker Scobell in Percy Jackson and the Olympians when it lands on Disney+ on December 20.