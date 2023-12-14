Percy Jackson fans will have an option to watch the new series.

Good news if you have Hulu and you're a Percy Jackson fan. It was announced that Percy Jackson and The Olympians, a Disney+ series, will also stream on Hulu.

Well, at least the first episode will.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians will stream the first episode on Hulu

Rick Riordan, the author of the best-selling books and a producer on the new series, announced the news, Deadline reports.

The first episode will be available on Hulu through Jan. 31. Meanwhile, Disney+ will debut new episodes weekly.

This comes as Disney and Hulu are becoming more tight. Disney recently rolled out a beta version of the one-app experience. This is an app that includes Hulu and Disney+ as a bundle.

As for the new Percy Jackson, it's about Percy's journey across America, where he faces off with monsters and confronts gods. It's all to return Zeus' master bolt and prevent a war.

It's generating some hype. The trailer for the new series has over 90 million views and 2 million engagements. That's a promising sign that many fans will tune in for the new show.

The Disney+ series will star Walker Scobell as Percy, Leah Sava Jefferies as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood.

This isn't the first time Disney+ used a release strategy like this. They did the same thing with Andor when it released the two-episode premiere on the streamer and Hulu. Plus, Goosebumps was available on both platforms.

Whether more than one episode of Percy Jackson and The Olympians will be released on Hulu is unknown. At least there's a good preview coming.