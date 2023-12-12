The Percy Jackson trio gives a class on Greek mythology 101 with a list of the monsters they'll encounter in their quest.

The stars of Disney's Percy Jackson and the Olympians gave the audience a rundown of the mythical creatures joining (or hindering) them in their quest in a recent Instagram post.

First up is the centaur as introduced by Leah Jeffries (Annabeth). “Half-man, half-horse from the waist down,” Aryan Simhadri (Grover) begins in the video . In the Percy Jackson universe, Percy's teacher Chiron (Glynn Turman) is one. Centaurs are children of Ares and are known as good archers as well as healers.

Next are the Furies: Alecto (literally “unceasing anger”) played by Megan Mullaly, Tisiphone (the avenger) and Megaera (the jealous or grudging one). In the books, she's fused into one person, Percy's pre-Algebra teacher who transforms into her true self during their museum field trip. And in the series, both Simhadri and Walker Scobell (Percy) describe her as the three servants of Hades with wings and whips.

Then there are the satyrs. “Me!” Simhadri explains, “half-man, half-goat.”

“Your worst bovine nightmare,” Scobell intones.

Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is one of the three Gorgon sisters. In the Percy Jackson lore, she was cursed by Athena, caught in her temple with Poseidon. She is turned into a woman with snake for hair and turns people into stone by looking at them.

The Minotaur is a half-man, half-bull. And according to Grover, “Your second-worst bovine nightmare.” And apparently, “runs around wearing tighty-wighties,” as Scobell noted.

The Echidna is the mother of all monsters. Her children are also the Hydra, Cerberus and the Chimera. In the series, she is played by Suzanne Cryer and a teacher at Percy and Grover's school.

Cerberus guards the gates to the Underworld and is a three-headed “Rottweiler”,at least in the series' world. The trio encounter him when they go on their quest to see Hades.

The Chimera is a huge lion, goat, snake hybrid. And it's also poisonous. And breathes fire. In the series, with the help of the Mist the Chimera appears as a chihuahua.

The Oracle (Jennifer Shirley) is the spirit of Delphi. In the show, the Oracle is trapped in a lady's body in Camp Blood's attic because Hades cursed her.

And lastly, the Fates are the three sisters of destiny. According to Grover, “If you make eye contact with one of them and they cut a thread, you're gonna die soon.” In mythology, they are Clotho who spins the the thread of life, Lachesis is the allotter who determines how long a human being's lifespan is, and Atropos the un-turnable who cuts the thread of life and determines when a human dies.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will premiere on Dec. 20 on Disney+.