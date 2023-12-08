An injury-prone pitcher with great stuff and a $25 million salary, what can the Rays get for Tyler Glasnow in a deal with the Reds?

One of the biggest names on the MLB trade market this offseason is Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow. The Rays right-hander has one of the best pitching arsenals in the Majors, but the struggle has been staying healthy. The 30-year-old has averaged 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings in his time with the Rays, with a fastball in the upper 90s and a slider-curveball combo that was in the 94th percentile in MLB last year in breaking ball run value. Glasnow pitched a career-high 120 innings in 2023, marking the first time in his eight-year career he made more than 20 starts in a season.

The Rays pitcher is set to make $25 million in the final year of his deal with Tampa — more than twice as much as any other player on the club's roster. Given his cost and injury history, it is likely that the Tampa Bay Rays will trade Tyler Glasnow this offseason.

There will be no shortage of suitors looking to take a risk on Glasnow and his Cy Young-level arsenal. Among these teams is the Cincinnati Reds. Cincinnati is coming off an 82-82 season — a 20-win improvement from the year before and is looking to build on a strong base of young talent by acquiring some bigger names over the winter. Tyler Glasnow is one player the club is making a strong push for.

The Reds already have a young rotation with considerable promise that includes Graham Ashcraft, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Brandon Williamson, and Andrew Abbott — all of whom are aged 25 or younger. The addition of Tyler Glasnow would give this Cincy pitching staff a much-needed veteran influence. Here is the offer the Reds would have to make the Rays to acquire Glasnow.

Jonathan India, Brandon Williamson, and Connor Phillips for Tyler Glasnow and Isaac Paredes

While the Rays are willing to trade Tyler Glasnow, the team's greatest need is starting pitching. Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs will be out until the second half of the season as they recover from injury, while Shane McLanahan will be out for the entirety of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

This move is ideal for both sides as it allows them to exchange expendable players. The Reds have a bevy of young infielders, and Jonathan India could be the odd man out. Spencer Steer, Matt McLain, and Elly De La Cruz all finished in the top eight in MLB Rookie of the Year voting. McLain and De La Cruz look like the future double-play combo for the Reds, Christian Encarnacion-Stand is set to take over at first base, while Steer has the flexibility to play either corner infield position as well as second base and left field. Adding Isaac Paredes — a power hitter who can play every infield position — gives them the defensive flexibility that India did not offer.

For Tampa, adding Paredes into this deal allows the team to obtain a greater haul of young pitching talent, something the Reds have a great deal of. Brandon Williamson finished his rookie season with a 4.46 ERA across 23 starts while pitching 117 innings. The cutter was a big pitch for the left, as it was worth seven runs in 2023. The Rays would also acquire Cincinnati's number two prospect, Connor Phillips.

Like Glasnow, Phillips is a righthander who excels at striking out batters. The 22-year-old struck out 13.2 batters per nine innings in 105 minor league innings last year, and in his brief stint in the majors, the youngster registered 26 punchouts in 26.2 frames.

This move fulfills the primary needs of both teams heading into 2024.