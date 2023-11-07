With the Reds having so many young infielders on their roster, Jonathan India's name has come up in trade rumors.

While the Cincinnati Reds missed out on the playoffs, their young core proved they can be a forced to be reckoned with for years to come. With so many top prospects hitting the majors, the Reds must now make a pivotal decision on Jonathan India.

India has been a popular name among trade discussions at the GM Meetings. The Reds are listening to all offers, but aren't currently motivated to trade India, via Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Cincinnati had a hoard of infielders hit the majors last season, headlined by Elly De La Cruz. Now he, Matt McClain, Noelvi Marte and Christian Encarnacion-Strand are expected to command positions in the infield. While India could always DH, the it's clear the future of the Reds' infield may not include the second baseman.

It wasn't long ago that Jonathan India was Rookie of the Year. Over his three-year MLB career, India has hit .255 with 48 home runs, 171 RBI and 29 stolen bases. While India had 17 long balls and 61 RBI this past season, he has struggled to repeat his ROY numbers.

But India's biggest problem is moreso the players around him. Cincinnati's minor league system was filled to the brim with talented bats. Now that they've all hit the majors, not everyone can have a spot on the diamond.

Still, the Reds are going to try to hold onto India. While they're listening to offers, Cincy isn't actively shopping him. There will be plenty of hype throughout the offseason about the team's youth. Only time will tell if India remains a part of it.