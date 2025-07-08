Don't look away now, the Cincinnati Reds are a potential playoff team in 2025. At 46-45 overall, the Reds are 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. The MLB Trade Deadline is approaching, and the Reds could be buyers this season while also trading away players of value for prospects.

The All-Star Game is next week. The Reds are sending rising star Elly De La Cruz to the Mid-Summer Classic as their only representative. There is one other player on the roster who deserves to make it, and still could, barring any late injuries. That player is Andrew Abbott, who boasts a 2.15 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and has 78 strikeouts in 83.2 innings. The southpaw is also 7-1 on the season, proving real value to the ballclub.

Abbott is part of an improving rotation that will get better when Hunter Greene returns from injury. Greene is getting closer to returning. The lineup is talented, but it is missing another star. Even though the Reds are playing well, history shows they won't try and add a star bat via trade.

The Reds haven't traded for a star offensive player since Ken Griffey Jr. Cincinnati does contain a bunch of valuable players who can turn into stars, but they need more time. We will see if GM Nick Krall and the Reds try and make a blockbuster acquisition.

The Reds can still add talent while sending talent away. The next big trade that the Reds should make involves an outfielder who is playing well this season.

Predicting Reds' Next Big Trade Before Deadline

Austin Hays signed a one-year deal with the Reds this past offseason. He likely won't return to the team next year unless he becomes a big part of a playoff run for them. He could be in for a big payday. Hays has started 20 games at DH and 18 in left field. One thing that could keep Hays in Cincinnati is that they don't have any minor-league outfield talent that is in any hurry to be called up. TJ Friedl will man center field for the foreseeable future, while Will Benson and Jake Fraley seem to be the favorites to hold down the corner outfield spots. Hays complements all three outfielders as the only right-handed bat.

Hays is batting .276 with eight homers, 31 RBIs, nine doubles, four triples, and boasts an incredible .854 OPS in 156 ABs. He doesn't walk often, but he is a great complement bat for the Reds as mentioned above, while hitting anywhere from 4-6 in the lineup.

Cincinnati has lost three straight games and are on the verge of falling below .500 once again. This team does not want that to happen, but the more they lose, the more they become sellers. The Reds can benefit from trading Hays to a contender or a team that needs his services, in exchange for future assets. ClutchPoints' Garrett Kerman wrote that Hays should be a Reds' trade candidate weeks ago. That stays true today.

There are a handful of teams who could add Hays into the heart of their order for a late-season push or the playoffs.

Prediction: Austin Hays traded to Padres

The San Diego Padres need a left fielder desperately. Hays can fill that void for the rest of the season as the Padres aim to make another postseason run. Padres' GM A.J. Preller has been quiet this season and hasn't been as active as he normally is. Preller making a move for Hays seems like a move he would do, as Hays wouldn't cost a lot with the potential of a low-risk, high-reward. San Diego can't keep throwing Gavin Sheets out in left field and expect good results. Sheets would move to DH or play first base while Hays takes over in left and bats anywhere from 5-7 in the batting order. Hays' 8.54 OPS would be a massive upgrade for the Friars.

Trade Details Prediction: Cincinnati Reds send OF Austin Hays to San Diego Padres for OF prospect Kai Roberts (No. 23 in Padres farm system according to MLB Pipeline), and RHP Ethan Routzahn.