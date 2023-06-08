Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions is looking to recapture the magic of the Manningcast — the alternate ESPN broadcast hosted by him and his brother Eli — with a brand new celebrity-hosted broadcast for Formula 1 races.

Deadline reports that Manning's Omaha Productions will re-team with ESPN for this special new project. Omaha will produce three race telecasts that will be hosted by Will Arnett and veteran race driver Daniel Ricciardo. Similarly to the Manningcast, each broadcast will be filled with the two bantering along with guests on the show.

“As Formula 1's popularity continues to grow in the United States, we're pleased to provide fans with another way to enjoy the sport, and a way for new fans to learn more about it,” said Kate Jackson, ESPN Vice President.

She continued, “Daniel's effervescent personality will resonate on television, as will his hands-on knowledge.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In reference to Arnett, she said that he “will bring the perspective of a dedicated fan of F1 to the telecasts as well as his unique and humorous way of appreciating F1. It will be a great combination.”

Will Arnett had his own statement to add: “The more I learn about Formula 1, the more I'm intrigued by it. The opportunity to work with Mika on my podcast was fantastic, and I'm really looking forward to doing this show with Daniel. We're going to have fun, and so will the viewers.”

The Manningcast has been a hit for ESPN — in all honesty, it generally beats out the standard ESPN Monday Night Football broadcasts. Peyton and Eli Manning always find ways to utilize their charm and knowledge of football in a way that feels like you're watching the game on the couch with them.