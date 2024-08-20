Qualifying for the 2024 Presidents Cup ends this weekend with the BMW Championship — second leg of the PGA Tour's postseason, the FedEx Cup Playoffs. After the ensuing Tour Championship, rosters will be finalized.

The Presidents Cup goes down Sept. 26-29, at Royal Montreal Golf Club. The United States will be captained by Jim Furyk (2025 Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is an assistant), while the International team — comprised of non-Europeans — will be helmed by Canada's Mike Weir.

While less prestigious than the Ryder Cup — and diminished by the International team's unwillingness to consider LIV Golf players — the Presidents Cup offers fertile national-team experience for rising (and existing) PGA Tour stars.

Unlike the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup has been heavily one-sided since its inception in 1994. The United States has won 12 of 14 competitions, including a 5.5-point victory at Quail Hollow in 2022.

Here's how the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship will determine the 2024 Presidents Cup teams.

How FedEx Cup Playoffs shape Presidents Cup

The top 50 in the FedEx Cup points race after last weekend's FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis (won by Hideki Matsuyama) will tee it up on Thursday at Castle Springs Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.

The Presidents Cup points race concludes with the 72nd hole at the BMW. At that point, the six automatic qualifiers for both teams will be locked. Here's a look at the current Presidents Cup standings:

United States:

Scottie Scheffler (13,671 points) Xander Schauffele (9,280) Collin Morikawa (6,001) Wyndham Clark (5,575) Patrick Cantlay (4,691) Sahith Theegala (4,544) Tony Finau (4,039) Russell Henley (3,902) Max Homa (3,817) Brian Harman (3,774)

International (note: a different points system is used):

Hideki Matsuyama (5.5393 points) — Japan Tom Kim (3.3465) — South Korea Sungjae Im (3.2821) — South Korea Jason Day (3.0594) — Australia Adam Scott (2.8814) — Australia Byeong Hun An (2.7930) — South Korea Corey Conners (2.5791) — Canada Min Woo Lee (2.5223) — Australia Cam Davis (2.3672) — Australia Christiaan Bezuidenhout (2.3604) — South Africa

On both sides, a slew of viable contenders on the outside looking in can strengthen their cases before the PGA Tour postseason wraps. Two capable Canadians, Adam Hadwin and Taylor Pendrith, sit just outside the top 10 (Nick Taylor missed the BMW cut). Si Woo Kim lingers at No. 14. Defending FedEx Cup champ Viktor Hovland sits 16th.

For the Americans, Sam Burns (No. 11), Chris Kirk (No. 13), Eric Cole (No. 14), and Billy Horschel (No. 17) enter the BMW in far better form than, say, Homa.

Following the Tour Championship (Aug. 29-Sep. 1), Furyk and Weir will each make six captain's picks to round out the squads. Youngsters amidst impressive seasons could be in the mix, namely Akshay Bhatia (No. 12) — who “definitely” has Presidents Cup as a goal, Aaron Rai, and Nick Dunlap.

Two-time major champion Justin Thomas (No. 15) will need to make a FedEx Cup statement to warrant consideration. His buddy, Jordan Spieth, appears headed for surgery.

One story to watch: Keegan Bradley enters the BMW sitting 50th in the FedEx Cup points and 18th in the Presidents Cup standings. The 38-year-old could theoretically play himself into consideration for the unique player-assistant captain role. And if he does, could that be on the table for the Ryder Cup?