The 2024 Valero Texas Open may not be a Signature Event, but it holds a noteworthy place on the PGA Tour calendar as the final stop before The Masters. Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are among the stars who intend to use TPC San Antonio to sharpen their iron(s) before Augusta National.
Corey Conners is the defending champion. The Canadian fired a bogey-free 4-under 68 in the final round in 2023 to beat Texas native Sam Stevens by one stroke. Zach Johnson was the last back-to-back winner at the Valero (2008-09). Conners also won the event in 2019.
Four of the world's top 10 players and a handful of major winners are in the 156-player Valero field. Collin Morikawa is looking to jump-start his season. Morikawa, making his Valero debut, has one top-10 since early January. Adam Scott, Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, and Tom Kim are in the field.
The Valero marks the second of two stops for the PGA Tour in Texas, between the Florida Swing and major championship season. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler — who acknowledged exhaustion after finishing runner-up to Stephan Jaeger at the Texas Children's Houston Open — is not participating.
The Aon Swing 5 will be finalized this weekend (if you're into that kind of thing). The top five players in the points standings from the Puerto Rico Open through the Valero qualify for the next Signature Event, the RBC Heritage Classic (April 18). Alejandro Tosti — seeking revenge — and Billy Horschel (slowly finding his feel) are vying for positioning.
Round 1 begins Thursday, April 4. The top 65 after the second round will stick around for the weekend.
The winner at TPC San Antonio will earn 500 FedExCup points and $1.7 million of the $9.2 million purse. He'll also potentially gain the last spot in the Masters, if he hasn't already qualified.
2024 Valero Texas Open preview
Course notes
TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course, a par-72, runs a lengthy 7,438 yards. The par-5s are lengthy (600+ yards) and can get windy. The par-3s are no picnic, especially the 241-yard 13th.
The fairways are narrow and tree-lined. The par-4s aren't too long, upping the importance of mid-iron/wedges. It's no wonder approach experts like Spieth and Conners have won here.
The favorite: Rory McIlroy (+900, per FanDuel)
McIlroy is the betting favorite, but it doesn't feel like his week. His iron play just hasn't been sharp in 2024. His driving has been outstanding, especially his accuracy (the distance is always there). His putting has been predictably mid.
As a golfer, nothing matters to McIlroy — especially right now — besides winning that elusive green jacket. Will Rory be locked into the Valero, or will Georgia be on his mind?
Rory was T2 at the Valero in 2013, but missed the cut in his only other start at TPC San Antonio, in 2022.
Picks!
Max Homa outright (+2200): Homa is equally cheeky off the course and around the greens. His 2024 results have been underwhelming, though — a result of wayward ball-striking (especially with the driver). Fortunately, his short game has remained stellar. That should bode well at Oaks. Feels like he's due to get hot.
Hideki Matsuyama top 10 (+240): Hideki's health can be a bit unpredictable, but his ball-striking is in form, and his short game is maybe the best in the business (he's elite from the bunkers; huge at TPC SA). Since winning at Riviera, Matsuyama has finished T12 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and T6 at the Players Championship. His putting holds him back, but he's a top-five golfer besides that.
A strong performance here would give the 2021 Masters champ a ton of momentum rolling into Augusta.
One & Done — Ludvig Aberg (outright odds, +1100): Since August, Abert has won a Ryder Cup, his first PGA Tour event (RSM Classic), and has six top-10s. Considering his talent, that resumé is almost disappointing.
The Swede's ball-striking metrics are absurd — not just for a 24-year-old. There aren't too many nits to pick here. Aberg will nab a big one soon. In the meantime, winning the Valero in his first appearance would surprise precisely no one.
Other plausible contenders: Byeung Hun-An, Alex Noren, Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout