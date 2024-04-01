PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars will convene at Augusta National in one week. After Stephan Jaeger clinched a spot with his upset over Scottie Scheffler at the Houston Open — coinciding with an auspicious Tiger Woods scouting trip — the field for the 2024 Masters appears set.
The incomplete field was posted on The Masters' website in mid-March. To receive an invite, one must be a major or Players champion, hold a top-50 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking by the end of 2023 or this week — Jaeger was the lone player to cross that threshold in Houston — or win a full-point FedEx Cup allocated PGA Tour event in the calendar year in between Masters.
A few top amateurs and notable professionals earn special invites, as well.
88 of the 105 players who have received invites are expected to compete, per Golf Digest. One final spot is potentially up for grabs — for the upcoming Valero Texas Open winner, should it be somebody not already in the field.
Here's what else we know about the Masters field
Tiger Woods
The 15-time major champion is still listed in the field. He reportedly played a round at Augusta this past weekend with Justin Thomas and club chairman Fred Ridley — an encouraging sign that Tiger will make his 26th Masters start.
Tiger, 48, last completed a PGA Tour event in Feb. 2023, at the Genesis Invitational. He withdrew from his last two starts — at the 2023 Masters and the 2024 Genesis.
Tiger owns the best single-round scoring average in Masters history for players with fewer than 100 rounds (he's at 99). He also owns five green jackets.
Phil Mickelson
Mickelson, a three-time Masters champ, boasts the lowest single-round average for players with over 100 starts.
The 53-year-old has toiled at the bottom of LIV Golf leaderboards, despite being the de facto face of the Saudi-backed circuit. But, famously, no golf course rewards experience and guile more than Augusta — perhaps best evidenced by Woods' 2019 triumph and, more recently, Mickelson's out-of-nowhere T2 finish last year.
Can we pair them up, please?
LIV Golf
There's no official entry point for LIV Golf League members to enter majors — they're unrecognized by the OWGR. That said, multiple high-profile defectors will tee it up on April 11.
In addition to Mickelson, Brooks Koepka will hope to avenge last year's disappointing T2 and win his sixth major. 2024 LIV newcomer Jon Rahm will be on hand to defend his jacket after topping Phil and Koepka one year ago.
Masters winners Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, and Bubba Watson (2x), and major champs Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Smith will make the drive down Magnolia Lane.
The Masters smartly extended a special invite to Joaquin Niemann, exclusively for his performance in non-LIV events. (Japan's Ryo Hisatsune and Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen also accepted special invitations for DP World Tour performance.)
Tyrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk finished 2023 ranked in the top 50.
Everybody else expected to compete (listed alphabetically):
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Santiago De la Fuente (a)
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Lucas Glover
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Stewart Hagestad (a)
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Christo Lamprecht (a)
- Min Woo Lee
- Luke List
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Matthieu Pavon
- J.P. Poston
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Neal Shipley (a)
- Vijay Singh
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Jasper Stubbs (a)
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Finally, pour one out for 66-year-old Bernard Langer. The two-time green jacket winner was gearing up for his 41st and final Masters appearance before injuring his Achilles. '92 Masters champ Fred Couples is still in the field but pulled out of last weekend's PGA Tour Champions event with back issues.
Now whom should you pick at Augusta, you ask? We'll get to that in the coming days…