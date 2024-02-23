It's difficult to critique the Philadelphia Phillies. They feature a loaded offense, a good enough bullpen, and a high-ceiling for the starting rotation. On paper, the Phillies should be one of the best teams in the National League in 2024.
But is there a fatal flaw for this team? Something that must be addressed before or during the 2024 season? Let's take a look at one area where Philadelphia needs to improve, and we will suggest one immediate fix for the ball club.
Phillies' 2024 fatal flaw: Starting pitching uncertainty
The Phillies' rotation could be really good in 2024. Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler have impressive resumes, and Taijuan Walker is a proven big league starting pitcher.
Nola, who re-resigned with Philadelphia this past offseason, struggled mightily throughout the 2023 regular season. He performed well in the playoffs and the Phillies are hoping he continues that momentum during the '24 regular season, but there are question marks surrounding Nola.
Walker also struggled in 2023. He is more than capable of bouncing back, but there's no denying his underperformance a season ago.
Ranger Suarez, who will also play a role in the rotation, endured a down 2023 season. With the exception of Zack Wheeler, the Phillies' rotation wasn't great last year.
Yet, they still managed to clinch an NL Wild Card spot and they fell just short of the World Series. The team is talented enough to find success with their reliable offensive attack. With that being said, starting pitching is important and the Phillies should think about addressing what could be a fatal flaw.
Jordan Montgomery has been linked to the Phillies in free agency. The 31-year-old has been one of the most dependable starters in the league since the 2021 season. He isn't the best pitcher in baseball, but Montgomery would be the perfect fit for a Philadelphia rotation that's biggest concern is uncertainty at the moment.
Montgomery has recorded an ERA in the 3's in each season since 2021. He's maintained a strong performance despite getting traded twice within that span. Montgomery has also proven to be quite durable, pitching in at least 30 games in each of the past three seasons.
Blake Snell is also an option. Or the Phillies could try to make a trade. Adding at least one more starting pitcher with a proven track record would be a crucial move for Philadelphia.