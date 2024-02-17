Revealing two bold predictions for the Philadelphia Phillies' upcoming 2024 season ahead of spring training.

The Philadelphia Phillies have enjoyed strong seasons in back-to-back years, but they have not won a World Series since 2008. Philadelphia made a number of moves this offseason, including re-signing Aaron Nola and recently bringing in veteran utility man Whit Merrifield. So can Bryce Harper and the Phillies make another competitive run in 2024?

There's no denying the potential of this Philadelphia ball club. Competing in the National League East with the talented Atlanta Braves won't be easy, though. If the two following bold predictions come true, however, then it wouldn't be surprising to see the Phillies compete with the Braves for a division title.

Aaron Nola bounces back, sets new career-high in strikeouts

Aaron Nola entered free agency this past season fresh off a down year. The 2018 NL All-Star pitched to a 4.46 ERA across 193.2 innings pitched. But in 2022, Nola finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting, so he's still capable of pitching at a high level.

He ultimately re-signed with the Phillies. Both Philadelphia and Nola are hoping that the right-hander can re-find his form during the '24 campaign.

Nola turned in his lowest strikeout rate since 2016 last season. He also recorded the highest walk rate of his career since 2019.

However, this is a pitcher who is ready to get back on track. And at just 30 years old, there's no reason to believe that Nola won't be able to find his rhythm if he can stay healthy. Nola's recent comments revealed his mindset heading into the new season as well, and it's clear he is ready to turn things around.

“It's definitely off my shoulders,” Nola said recently, via ESPN. “The contract talks were in the back of my head. I can't control that stuff.”

Some fans still may not be convinced that Nola is ready for a bounce back season. After all, any player can say the right things to the media. But Nola's playoff statistics provide hope as well.

The Phillies star was phenomenal in the 2023 playoffs, recording a 2.35 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. He struck out 23 hitters over 23 innings pitched as well.

Phillies fans can expect the 2022 version and 2023 postseason version of Aaron Nola to get the ball every fifth day this year. Look for Nola to bounce back and set a new career-high in strikeouts.

Christian Pache breaks out during 2024 season with Phillies

This is certainly a bold prediction. Christian Pache was acquired in a rather overlooked trade with the Oakland Athletics last year. Pache was once considered a highly-regarded prospect with the Atlanta Braves, though, and perhaps in 2024 he will enjoy a breakout season.

It is uncertain if Pache will even have a starting role with the Phillies to open the season. Bryce Harper's move to first base will give him a better opportunity of earning a spot in the outfield. Pache can play centerfield, but he's also capable of playing right or left.

Pache's MLB statistics don't exactly stand out. The 25-year-old has slashed just .173/.230/.273/.503 across 392 MLB at-bats. But in 2024, Pache will get to play a full season for the Phillies. Philadelphia features no shortage of veteran hitters who will help him take a step forward at the plate.

As a prospect, Pache's defense and speed always caught scouts' attention. However, if he can hit a respectable level, then Pache will emerge as a potential star in the big leagues.