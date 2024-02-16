Both the Giants and Phillies have been deemed potential landing spots for free agent Jordan Montgomery.

With spring training inching closer, Jordan Montgomery still hasn't found his home in free agency. However, there are still plenty of suitors looking to add Montgomery to their roster.

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants have been named as potential landing spots for Montgomery, via David Schoenfield of ESPN. Both teams have a clear need for another starter in their rotation.

“It does feel like the Phillies still need to make a big move somewhere (besides re-signing Aaron Nola),” Schoenfield wrote. “We again have to mention the Giants, as they had just two starters make 20 starts in 2023, and one – Alex Cobb – is already going to miss the start of the season.”

The Phillies and Giants connection to Montgomery is being brought up purely in a hypothetical situation by Schoenfield. He is not reporting that either team is currently working on a deal and mentioned that the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees were similarly good fits. But as Montgomery looks for his next team, both the Phillies and Giants offer prime opportunities.

San Francisco has Cy Young candidate Logan Webb leading the way, but plenty of question marks in the rotation. Philadelphia's one-two punch of Zack Wheeler and Nola is one of the scariest in the league. But a three-headed monster could further boost the Phillies' World Series chances.

Jordan Montgomery knows all about winning the World Series after his successful run with the Texas Rangers. If he were to sign with the Giants or Phillies, he would hope another championship run is in the cards for the 2024 season.