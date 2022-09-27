Phillies get Nick Castellanos boost with NL Wild Card spot at stake

Nick Castellanos was activated from the 10-day IL on Tuesday, per Matt Gelb. Castellanos, who was dealing with an oblique injury, has endured a down 2022 season for the most part. Nevertheless, he’s a dangerous offensive bat that is capable of turning things around in a hurry.

On the season, Castellanos has blasted 13 home runs and driven in 61 runs while slashing .265/.305/.397 in over 530 plate appearances. In 2021, Nick Castellanos posted MVP-caliber numbers. He slashed .309/.362/.576 with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs. In summary, the Phillies are getting a pure slugger back in their lineup.

The Phillies are looking to snap a 10-year playoff drought. They are narrowly holding onto the final NL Wild Card spot, but the Milwaukee Brewers are right on their tail. Milwaukee has the pitching needed in order to upset the Phillies and steal the last NL Wild Card Spot. But Philadelphia’s loaded lineup with Nick Castellanos back in the mix will be crucial down the stretch.

In addition to getting Nick Castellanos back, the other good news for the Phillies is their upcoming schedule. Their next six games come against the lackluster Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals. Philadelphia needs to create separation between them and Milwaukee over the next week, as they will close out the season with a series against the American League leading Houston Astros.

The Phillies don’t want to enter the final series of the year against Houston needing to win in order to clinch a postseason berth. Nick Castellanos will look to help Philadelphia snap their playoff drought.