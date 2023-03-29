For a decade the Philadelphia Phillies were a mediocre baseball team. Entering the 2022 season, the Phillies had the longest playoff drought of any team in the National League. Fast-forward a year later and the Phillies are the defending NL champions heading into the 2023 season, falling two wins short of a third World Series title.

A whirlwind October for the Phillies and their fans put them in the national spotlight last season. Now, they’re no longer flying under the radar. With a roster full of all-star talent, the Phillies have higher expectations than most teams in 2023. There are plenty of reasons to believe Philadelphia can return to the Fall Classic for the second straight season.

The Phillies didn’t stay complacent, adding to an already stellar roster in the offseason with multiple impact signings and trades. It’s been a while since you could label the Phillies as a World Series contender. Here are some reasons why they can be the last team standing in 2023.

3. Improvement in the bullpen

A big reason why the Phillies were perennial losers for a decade was because of their bullpen. The lack of depth and reliable arms led to a lot of headaches for whoever the manager was. Philadelphia hasn’t had a top-10 bullpen in terms of ERA since 2011. It hasn’t had an ERA under four since 2015. Even last season, Phillies relievers sported the 23rd-best ERA of any bullpen in baseball.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski knew it was a priority to improve the bullpen this offseason and he did just that. The Phillies brought in Matt Strahm, Craig Kimbrel and Gregory Soto to sure up the pen. Pair that with the return of Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado and company, and the Phillies bullpen looks like one of the best in baseball on paper for 2023.

Of course, on paper doesn’t always translate to the field, but the point stands that the Phillies front office improved the biggest area of need for the team. If the bullpen’s talent translates in games, the entire Phillies pitching staff will be a nightmare to face this season.

2. Front-end of Phillies rotation

To win in the postseason you need multiple reliable starting pitchers. Luckily for the Phillies, they have one of the best one-two punches in baseball with Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 2022, Nola and Wheeler combined for a 3.07 ERA and 398 strikeouts in 358 innings. The two also combined for 32 quality starts. Despite those numbers, the Phillies only won 19 of the 58 games the two aces started (you can thank the bullpen for that).

There’s an argument to put the entire Phillies starting rotation as a reason why they can win it all. The addition of Taijuan Walker, as well as the return of Ranger Suarez, gives Philadelphia a formidable front four that most teams don’t have.

Both Nola and Wheeler have proven over a couple of seasons now that they are a two-headed monster the Phillies can rely on two out of every five days. Expect the individual numbers to remain among the best for starting pitchers in Major League Baseball. If that’s the case, the Phillies should win more games started by Nola and Wheeler.

1. Addition of Trea Turner

Ok, obviously adding one of the best players in baseball and arguably the best player at a premier position is a solid reason as to why a team will win the World Series. The reason Turner is going to make such a difference though is that he’ll bring stability to the leadoff spot.

Turner has mainly hit leadoff during his career and his numbers show why. He has a .303/.353/.488 slash line with over 2000 at-bats from the leadoff spot. Turner is the type of hitter that managers dream of plugging into the top of their lineup and teammates love hitting behind. He can do it all, hit for power, hit for contact and he can fly around the bases.

Kyle Schwarber was the primary leadoff hitter for the Phillies last season. While he hit 38 home runs from the top of the lineup, he only got on base at a 31 percent clip and struck out 167 times. With Turner coming in, moving Schwarber down in the lineup, even if it’s just to the two spot, creates more problems for opposing pitchers.

Trea Turner has a chance to revolutionize the Phillies lineup by what he does with the bat and on the basepaths. Having a dynamic and true leadoff hitter can make a world of a difference for an offense that reeks of power and good situational hitters.