The Philadelphia Phillies were dealt a huge blow to the core of a team that advanced to the World Series last year before the 2023 season even began, as first baseman Rhys Hoskins sustained a torn ACL in his left knee on Thursday. Hoskins, who will need surgery, was backpedaling while attempting to field a ball when his knee gave out.

Now, the Phillies will need to find a way to replace the production they’ve lost after the Hoskins injury, which is reportedly expected to force him to miss “significant time.”

Of course, players like Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner will need to be consistent sources of power for the Phillies offense.

But who else will need to step up?

That’s what we’ll discuss here.

Rhys Hoskins injury: Phillies who must step up

4. Trea Turner

Yes, it’s kind of obvious. But hear me out. Trea Turner, who signed an 11-year, $300 million deal to be the Phillies’ starting shortstop, already has pressure on him to perform because of his gargantuan contract.

Add on the pressure of replacing the void left behind by MVP outfielder Bryce Harper, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, and the expectations for Turner are sky-high.

The star shortstop showed that he is in midseason form during the World Baseball Classic, as he belted five home runs, tying a tournament record, while helping Team USA advance to the final.

Phillies fans got a taste of what Turner can do when he’s feeling it at the plate.

He needs to carry that momentum into the regular season.

The Rhys Hoskins injury takes a huge chunk of production out of the middle of Philadelphia’s lineup.

If players like Nick Castellanos- more on him in a moment- are unable to step up, much of the weight of the offense will rest on Turner’s shoulders.

He will need to be up to the task immediately.

3. Alec Bohm

For all intents and purposes, Alec Bohm had a standout season for the Phillies in 2022. The former top prospect hit .280 while driving in 72 runs and scoring 79.

He was also a key performer for the club in the World Series, clubbing a home run and two doubles against Houston Astros’ pitching.

While it would be nice to see Bohm find the power stroke he flashed in the minors; largely, the Phillies know what they’re going to get offensively from their third baseman.

Speaking of, it’s what Bohm can do with his glove that could be most valuable to the Phillies this year.

Philadelphia has thought about moving the 6-foot-5 Bohm, who has struggled mightily on defense at times, across the diamond to first base.

They may need to give that idea even more thought now after the Rhys Hoskins injury.

Bohm making a seamless transition to being even a part-time first baseman would give the Phillies some peace of mind in 2023.

2. Darick Hall

Darick Hall, a former 14th round pick out of Dallas Baptist University from the 2016 draft, can flat-out mash.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pound slugger took Triple-A by storm last year, belting 10 home runs and driving in 29 runs just one month into the 2022 campaign.

Hall was so hot that the Phillies called him up shortly after last year’s injuries to Harper and infielder Jean Segura, hoping that he would provide a spark to their lineup.

Provide a spark, he did.

In 41 games, Hall blasted 17 extra base hits, including nine home runs, while posting a solid .804 OPS.

Fast forward to 2023 and Hall is still raking, with five home runs and a .319 batting average in spring training play.

Even in a limited role, he has a real chance to not only help the Phillies win but make a serious impact in the big leagues in 2023.

If Hall can secure the first base job and get hot like he did in 2022, he could carry this Phillies team for a stretch.

1. Nick Castellanos

At last, we have arrived at number one: Nick Castellanos. Castellanos was the big fish of last year’s free agency, as he signed a five-year, $100 million contract to head to the City of Brotherly Love.

Castellanos started the season off hot, leading the charge for the Phillies with an .849 OPS in March and April.

But Castellanos wasn’t feeling much brotherly love after an abysmal showing in May and June.

While he came up with some big hits and key defensive plays to help the Phillies get to the Fall Classic, Castellanos was nowhere to be found against the Astros, batting just .125 with 10 strikeouts in 25 plate appearances.

Now entering the second year of that nine-figure contract and coming off a down year, Castellanos’ seat in the dugout is just a tad bit warmer.

If he doesn’t start producing like the All-Star who hit over .300 and belted 34 homers in 2021, he will be an easy fall guy for fans if this Phillies offense struggles after the Hoskins injury.

Castellanos needs to step up.