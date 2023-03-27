MLB umpires have a lot on their plate for the upcoming year given the rule changes. Unfortunately, the pressure might already be affecting the decision making by some of them. Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto was ejected in a spring training game for one of the most insane reasons ever seen.

J.T. Realmuto got thrown out of the game for… this? pic.twitter.com/mUvpviQy0U — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 27, 2023

It looked like Realmuto simply pulled his hand back not expecting the umpire to hand him the ball. Unfortunately, the ball fell and the umpire immediately assumed Realmuto did it on purpose.

Within seconds, he ejected the Phillies catcher from the game. Both Realmuto and his manager were stunned, desperate to offer an explanation, but to no avail.

The broadcaster seemed equally as confused and twitter was quick to blast the umpire for his reaction. This is not a good look for the umpire brand heading into the season.

Even with the ridiculous ejection, there will most likely be little repercussion with the precedent of autonomy umpires already work within. With new rule changes, a season full of controversy looms on the horizon.

Umpires will play a huge role with the new pitch clock rule. They will have the right to call a strike if the hitter is not in the box and ready by the 8 second mark. Contrastingly, the pitch will be an automatic ball if the pitcher does not throw in time.

The equality of consequence with the new pitch clock will at least be able to keep the rule consistent. In JT Realmuto’s case, he looks to be at a disadvantage anytime this umpire is behind the plate.