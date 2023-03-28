Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

One of the greatest shortcomings of humanity is their innate inability to stave off the adverse effects of Father Time. This is especially the case for professional athletes, whose physical gifts, their bread and butter, wane with each passing day. However, some outliers, such as legendary quarterback Tom Brady, have managed to stare Father Time in the eye and say, “Not yet.” While only a select few manage to remain elite in their respective sports for years on end, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has his sights set on arguably the most difficult feat to pull off in one’s career.

Speaking with Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Harper revealed that if things went his way, he’d still be suiting up and playing at a high level for the Phillies in 15 years’ time.

“I absolutely love playing for the Philadelphia Phillies. I can’t explain to you how much I love it. And how much I enjoy it. I really can’t. I want to play here until I’m 45 years old, and I really believe that I can,” the 30-year old Harper said.

Of course, wanting to do something isn’t always enough to will someone into achieving their goals. A lot can happen in 15 years after all. Even Tom Brady, who played until he was 45, had to make a ton of sacrifices to continue his playing career.

What Bryce Harper needs to do, first and foremost, is remain healthy, especially when he’s still in the middle of a 13-year deal with the Phillies that ends at the conclusion of the 2031 season. In 2022 alone, Harper had to miss a significant portion of the season due to a thumb injury.

But the Phillies outfielder’s goal is admirable, and it just goes to show how much he loves the game of baseball even with the plethora of criticisms he has received over the years stretching from his days of being one of the most highly-touted prospects of all time up until today.

Alas, 15 years is a long time out. What Harper and the Phillies will be looking forward to at present is a successful 2023 campaign as they try to avenge their World Series defeat against the Houston Astros.