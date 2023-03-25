Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Will this be Aaron Nola’s final season in Philadelphia with the Phillies? Nola and the ball club were previously engaged in contract extension talks, however, those talks have come to a halt, per Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The news will certainly worry Phillies fans as Nola is set to hit free agency following the 2023 season. Aaron Nola’s agent addressed the situation, per Coffey as well.

“We had good communication with the Phillies,” Nola’s agent said. “We just couldn’t agree at this time. We’ll pick up the conversation again at the end of the season.”

Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski echoed a similar sentiment, stating that he wants to continue the conversation after the season.

“We’re very open minded to trying to sign him at the end of the season. We’re hopeful he’ll remain a Phillie for a long time,” Dombrowski said.

Aaron Nola is going to receive a lucrative contract whether he re-signs with the Phillies or tests his luck in free agency. It should be noted that a similar situation unfolded between Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees in 2022. Judge ultimately bet on himself, enjoyed a historic season, tested the free agent market and ended up singing back with the Yankees. So even if an extension fails to come to fruition before Nola officially hits the open market, he could still sign back with the ball club.

Nevertheless, Phillies fans would have felt far more comfortable about the situation had Nola inked an extension with Philadelphia. The defending National League champs have high hopes for the season, but it will be interesting to see if they can re-sign Aaron Nola at some point.

For now, they will place their focus on preparing for Opening Day.