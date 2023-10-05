Aaron Nola's 2023 season has been full of ups and downs. In what could be the final year of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, Nola pitched a gem of a game on Wednesday. The Phillies ace tossed seven scoreless innings in a series-clinching win and afterward was on the field to deliver some breaking news.

Nola and his wife Hunter announced they are expecting their first child and have one extra along for the postseason ride.

“I feel like there was a little momentum shift,” Nola said, via ESPN. “For a pitcher, it's definitely a plus to pick a guy off in a situation like that, especially when a guy that can run is on second base with less than two outs.”

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Nola will get at least one more start with the Phillies, presumable Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. He'll have a little time before that to rest up and get his body and mind ready for what is sure to be a crucial game for the Phillies.

It's still unclear what the future holds for Aaron Nola. The Phillies could decide to re-sign him which will inflate their payroll even more but retain one of their most beloved and longest-tenured players. Nola could also test free agency and see if he can get more money and/or security from another team.

It will be fascinating to see but for now, Nola and the Phillies are focused on beating the Braves for a second consecutive season. Philly is poised to return to the Fall Classic.