The Philadelphia Phillies are hoping to make the playoffs after they made a World Series run last season. One big question mark they are facing for the future is regarding pitcher Aaron Nola. Will the Phillies sign him to a long-term deal or let him walk? Well, Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski opened up on those discussions with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman.

“We love Aaron Nola. He's a great pitcher…He's somebody we'd love to keep in the organization for a long time…I'm sure it's something we'll re-engage once the season is over…We'll see what happens.”

The Phillies and Nola went back and forth before the season started but were ultimately unable to come to an agreement on a new deal, which could be concerning for the two sides. But, as Dombrowski mentions, they want to keep him long-term and Nola has been there since the beginning.

He went 11-13 last year with a 3.25 ERA but has taken a bit of a step back, going 9-6 with a 4.27 ERA in 20 starts so far this season. What the future holds for Aaron Nola remains up in the air, but the next couple of months will be important, especially if Nola wants to get paid handsomely this offseason and stay in Philadelphia.

Aaron Nola also expressed his desire to remain with the franchise in the offseason, so there is definitely hope on both sides in terms of striking a long-term deal. However, at this point, he is set to become a free agent once the season concludes.