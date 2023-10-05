The City of Brotherly Love has long yearned for another taste of baseball glory, and the Philadelphia Phillies are on the cusp of delivering just that with the return to the MLB Playoffs. After a remarkable surge to get to the World Series in 2022, the Phillies, with their heavy-hitting lineup and newfound determination, have left their loyal fanbase hungry for more after falling short in the Fall Classic last year. With a recent sweep in the NL Wild Card Series over the Miami Marlins, they're headed in the right direction.

The Phillies' formula

Last year's postseason run was electrifying, a testament to the resilience and potential of this team. It's essential to remember that it wouldn't have even been possible if not for MLB's expanded playoff format, which opened the door for the Phillies. They fell just two wins short of claiming their third World Series title, and their first since 2008, and while some may argue that a pennant title was enough to alleviate the pressure — this is still Philadelphia we're talking about here.

However, it hasn't all been smooth sailing. The Phillies have tested the patience of their fans with a unpredictable offense that has struggled at times to hit home runs or even make contact. The echoes of last season's offensive woes still resonate, creating a sense of anxiety among their fanbase. Yet, there is reason for hope, as the Phillies appear to be honing their postseason formula, even if it means coming through the Wild Card Series, sweeping the Marlins. However, their fans would probably prefer they take the division crown, receiving a first-round bye instead.

A better Phillies team in 2023

In 2023, the Phillies have assembled one of the most formidable lineups in baseball—one that money can buy. The roster boasts sluggers like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Nick Castellanos. These type of hitters have the capability to change the course of a game with one swing, and that's the kind of firepower that every championship-caliber team needs, especially with the Atlanta Braves on deck.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

The key to a successful October? It's rather straightforward: face off against the Braves, their familiar NL East rivals, who now stand as their opponents in the NLDS. During the regular season, the Braves managed to best the Phillies with an 8-5 record. Yet, the Phillies provided a significant reminder last season that regular-season records hold little sway in the MLB Playoffs. In last year's NLDS, the Phillies didn't just compete with the Braves; they dominated, outscoring them 24-13 and securing a 3-1 series victory. However, it's crucial to recognize that these are not the same teams as last season; they've both improved, boasting potent lineups capable of hitting the long ball. In fact, in the final two months, the Phillies matched the Braves in their home run production.

Don't live off last season, make it better

The sense of déjà vu from last season is hard to ignore, especially for an opportunistic Phillies team that appears to have found the winning formula, even if it isn't always the prettiest. They often tread the arduous path, the one laden with challenges. This year's Phillies team has once again fought with sheer grit, perseverance, and determination—a reflection of the indomitable Philadelphia spirit.

The city swarms with anxiety, having recently come close in both the World Series and the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia currently resides in a sports pressure cooker, and the time has come to bring home the coveted championship. This is why the Phillies must win the 2023 World Series title.