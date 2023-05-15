Bryce Harper had a busy weekend in Denver. Not only did his Philadelphia Phillies win two of three against the Colorado Rockies, but the two-time NL MVP got into a couple of verbal altercations as well, including a bench-clearing dust-up on Sunday.

Harper took exception to Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird’s reaction as he came off the mound after a scoreless top of the seventh. The benches cleared, but no punches were thrown nor tackles made, just a lot of pushing and yelling. Harper’s Phillies teammates were quick to corral their star as he still recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Harper said after the game that he’ll react the way he did Sunday if anyone does something to his teammates.

“I get emotion,” Harper said. “I understand getting fired up. But once you make it about a team or you make it about yourself and the other team, that’s when I have a problem with it.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Both Harper and Bird were ejected for the altercation. The Rockies won the game 4-0, avoiding a sweeping and salvaging something from the weekend. The Phillies and Rockies don’t play again this season unless they meet in the playoffs.

Though he was hitless in three at-bats on Sunday, Harper was dominant at the plate otherwise throughout the series. He had four hits in the first two games, three of which went for extra bases. He also drove in four runs and scored three times.

Bryce Harper has never been shy about showing his emotions. He may not be everyone’s favorite player, but Harper is the type of player that the Phillies can rally around, even if it’s not because of his bat.