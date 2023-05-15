Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

If you looked at the score of the Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies game, you would think it was an uneventful 4-0 win for Colorado, but the benches cleared after the third out of the seventh inning, and Phillies star Bryce Harper was at the center of it.

Bryson Stott flew out to Jurickson Profar in left field to end the inning, and that is when the benches cleared, and Bryce Harper seemed to savagely roast the Rockies organization during the exchange.

“You’re a loser f***ing organization. Every single one of you,” Harper appeared to say, via Pickswise.

Harper charged at the Rockies dugout after the third out was made by Bryson Stott.

The game might have not gone well for the Phillies, but it is easy to see how Harper has endeared himself to Philadelphia fans. He is a star player who was a huge reason why the Phillies reached the World Series in 2022, and judging by this incident with the Rockies, he has his teammates backs.

The Phillies fell to 20-20 on the year, but that is good enough for second place in the National League East. They are just a half game ahead of the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets, while being five games back of the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies took two out of three this weekend against the Rockies.

Harper and the Phillies head further west to take on the San Francisco Giants on Monday in the first game of a three-game series that concludes on Wednesday.