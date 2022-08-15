Bryce Harper drops hint on thumb injury recovery

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is still sidelined with a thumb injury. But, it appears he’s not too far from a return.

Harper took batting practice at Citizens Bank Park on Monday for the first time since going on the shelf as he revealed on Instagram.

Via Alex Coffey:

From Bryce Harper’s Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/d3nZoADHY6 — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) August 15, 2022

Bryce Harper isn’t quite ready to play again yet. However, the fact he’s out there taking swings is certainly a positive sign. The former first overall pick might not play in the outfield again in 2022 but his bat could surely give the Phillies a boost offensively.

In 64 games this season, Harper is hitting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBI which led to him being named an All-Star. The injury prevented him from participating in the festivities at Dodger Stadium, though.

Philadelphia has been just fine without Bryce Harper. They’ve won seven of their last nine games and continue to be in the mix for the NL Wild Card. Harper will definitely need to go through a rehab assignment in the Minors before taking the field in the big leagues again but the fact that he’s able to swing a bat without any serious pain is massive.

Harper is focused on his offense more than his throwing arm, which totally makes sense. The Phillies are hoping to make a deep playoff run and he’ll be an important part of it. After all, Harper was their best hitter before going on the IL. If he can find that previous form again, this team will be feared even more by opposing arms.