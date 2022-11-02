Bryce Harper’s home run during Game 3 of the World Series set the bar for the Phillies on Tuesday night. At the same time, it set Harper apart from every other player in MLB history. Harper’s bomb against the Astros in Game 3 off of Lance McCullers made him the first player in MLB history to hit a home run in every single round of the postseason. Harper set MLB history with his bonkers home run feat, having gone yard in the Wild Card round, the Divisional Round, the NLCS, and of course, the World Series.

Via Foolish Baseball:

“Bryce Harper is the first player in MLB history to homer in the Wild Card, Division, Championship, and World Series in one postseason.”

No one else in the history of Major League Baseball has hit home runs in each of the four postseason rounds, as Harper now stands alone in the sport’s lore. Harper has hit six home runs during the postseason, including two in the NLCS when he was awarded the series’ MVP award.

Of course, the stat is aided by the fact that the Wild Card round hasn’t been around all that long, as well as the fact that most teams playing in the Wild Card round don’t end up making the World Series. The Phillies defied that notion this season, staging a shocking run to the Fall Classic, and Harper has been their X-factor throughout.

The Wild Card round was first introduced in 1995, so in reality, Bryce Harper is the first player to achieve the feat since the additional playoff series was added 27 years ago. Still, what Harper has done during the 2022 postseason cannot be understated, carrying a Phillies team that was largely considered an afterthought and helping them secure a 2-1 lead in the World Series.