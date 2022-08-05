Bryce Harper sounds off on injury status with fans awaiting return

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has been out since June 26th. After suffering a broken thumb against the San Diego Padres, Harper has been pushed out of the lineup.

Bryce Harper had surgery on July 5th to repair his fractured thumb. During the operation, he had three pins inserted into his finger. On Monday, they were removed. Harper is now hoping to return to the line-up sometime in the near future.

Bryce Harper recently spoke with the media about where he is at in his recovery, and how he is feeling in general. He stated, “It’s been good. Being able to get the pins out kind of opened things up for me to do what I needed to to get through the week and then get into this next week. To prepare me to come back. So, being able to throw the baseball again, catch the baseball again, my workout’s changed a little bit just so I can grip a little bit more, and things like that.”

An update from Bryce Harper on his progress ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/oJ1men57mC — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 4, 2022

Harper then went on to talk about returning to play, and the steps that he has taken so far. He specifically brought up swinging the bat. He said, “Got the pins out, got back in the cage that day, so it felt good to get back in there and swing a bat. You know, get it kind of going again.”

When asked about when he may return, Harper tried not to put a timetable on it. He went on to say, “I don’t know how my bodies going to react, or you know how my thumbs going to react. So, we’re still on the same timeline, September-ish, you know, come back when I’m ready and able to come back.”

Bryce Harper is the face of this Phillies team. A potential return to this line-up would be a massive help to this squad who currently sit at 56-48 and could make a playoff push.