The Philadelphia Phillies are having an excellent season at 55-41 and holding a half-game lead over the New York Mets in the National League East. Things are rolling for the Phillies as they get ready to exit the All-Star break, but they still might need to make a deal at the 2025 MLB trade deadline. Ultimately, the Phillies' trade deadline needs could involve addressing their most significant weaknesses.

Philadelphia has a lot going well for them, including a good lineup. Trea Turner has been great, leading the team in hits with 112. Overall, he is batting .289 with 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 62 runs. Kyle Schwarber recently joined the 30-home run club and leads the ballclub in long balls. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper is batting .261 with 10 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 38 runs. Nick Castellanos has remained a force at the plate, hitting .273 with 12 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 43 runs.

The rotation is the best in baseball. Zack Wheeler remains elite, going 9-3 with a 2.36 ERA over 19 starts. Despite losing Aaron Nola to an ankle injury, the rotation has remained elite. Ranger Suarez is having a career year, going 7-3 with a 2.15 ERA. Also, Cristopher Sanchez is 8-2 with a 2.50 ERA. Although the rotation is elite, it could be even better if the bullpen could hold the fort.

The Philadelphia bullpen has been the Achilles' heel. Unfortunately, they rank just 23rd in bullpen ERA and haven't had Jose Alvarado for much of the season because of a PED suspension. While Alvarado is eligible to return later in the regular season, he won't be able to pitch in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Jordan Romano experiment has been a disaster. So far, Romano is 1-4 with a 7.29 ERA and eight saves with three blown saves. It has gotten to the point where Philadelphia is scrounging for options, looking for other relievers who could close games.

Matt Strahm has had some chances, going 1-3 with a 3.29 ERA with six saves and four blown saves. Likewise, Orion Kerkering is 5-4 with a 2.78 ERA with two saves and four blown saves. These two are not the answer in the Philadelphia bullpen, and it's becoming clearly apparent. So, what is the solution?

The solution to the Phillies' trade deadline needs involve targeting a top closer. While some believe the Philly could target Emmanuel Clase, there are slightly cheaper options available. Moreover, there is someone they have already been linked to on the market.

Jhoan Duran can boost the Phillies' struggling bullpen

The Phillies have shown interest in Jhoan Duran and could potentially pursue him. So far, Duran is having a good season for the Minnesota Twins, going 5-4 with a 1.66 ERA and 15 saves. Technically, the Twins are still in the playoff hunt, trailing the Seattle Mariners by four games in the American League Wild Card race. However, they are also 47-49 and are playing inconsistent baseball.

It would not be a stretch for Minnesota to start selling off players at the MLB trade deadline. For Philadelphia, there would be a major advantage in acquiring Duran. The reliever is under club control through arbitration until the end of the 2027 season. This means the Phillies would not have to worry about Duran leaving the club after the 2025 season. Overall, it would give them an established closer and another arm in the pen for two additional years.

Duran was the player of the month in June and has been one of the few bright spots in Minnesota. If the Phillies trade for Duran, it would likely bolster their bullpen and bandage up a major flaw on their team. As the playoffs get closer, Philadelphia needs to have a solid bullpen to truly contend for the World Series.

When facing top-tier contenders like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and their divisional rival, the New York Mets, the Phillies must be able to protect their leads. Duran would address the Phillies' major trade deadline needs and would allow Strahm to return to the setup role.

According to Baseball Savant, Duran has elite fastball velocity and groundball-rate metrics. Duran also has a masterful off-speed run value, which has made him difficult to hit. If the Phillies were to trade for Duran, it would give them a nearly unhittable pitcher at the back of the bullpen. Furthermore, it would also give them something that would relieve the pressure off their starting pitchers to be perfect.

Trading for Duran would likely cost at least two top-15 prospects. Given his performance this season, that would be the minimum cost. The good news, as noted before, is that it would not be a short-term rental. With the Phillies still looking for their first World Series title since 2008, trading two top-tier prospects for a high-quality closer would be worth it in the end.