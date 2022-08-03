Grading the Noah Syndergaard Phillies-Angels blockbuster MLB trade deadline deal

Noah Syndergaard was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Syndergaard, who signed with the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2022 season, spent the first six years of his career in the NL East with the New York Mets. So he’s used to pitching in the division.

The Angels planned to contend this season. But after a strong start, the wheels fell off. As a result, they sold at the deadline. The Angels also sent Brandon Marsh to the Phillies in a separate move and traded closer Raisel Iglesias to the Atlanta Braves.

But how did the Syndergaard trade look overall? Was it a good move for both sides involved?

Grading the Noah Syndergaard Phillies-Angels MLB trade deadline deal

Phillies get Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard was once considered one of the best pitchers in MLB. There was a time when people compared him and Jacob deGrom. But injuries threw his career off track over the past couple of years. But the right-hander has pitched well this year.

Syndergaard finished his short Angels tenure with a quality 3.83 ERA. His 1.21 WHIP isn’t extraordinary by any means, but his consistency gave the Angels chances to win. If he pitches in a similar manner on the Phillies, Philadelphia will reap the benefits. Their strong offense will provide him with plenty of run support.

Syndergaard is a veteran of the NL East. He understands how to navigate this division and how to pitch in each ballpark. That is an underappreicated aspect of the trade.

Most importantly, he knows how the Mets operate. And as the Phillies try to catch New York, Syndergaard could play a big role in their success. Syndergaard gives the Phillies a tremendous third option behind Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

This was a good move for Philadelphia.

Angels prospect return

According to MLB.com, the Angels and Phillies were discussing a Noah Syndergaard trade over the weekend. But nothing came to fruition and it seemed as if the teams were headed in separate directions. But MLB.com reports that the Angels called at the last second and expressed interest in a deal.

The Angels ended up acquiring former first overall pick Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez. Additionally, the Phillies will pay the $7 million left on Noah Syndergaard’s contract.

Mickey Moniak, a 24-year old outfielder, is a bit of a peculiar acquisition. The Angels have a plethora of young outfield options and even traded Brandon Marsh as a result. But the Halos have always valued outfielders so it isn’t all that surprising.

Moniak was the first overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. He features quality potential but hasn’t lived up to the hype so far. Perhaps he can find his stride in Anaheim.

Jadiel Sanchez was regarded as one of the better Phillies low-A prospects. He is another outfielder who features a quality hit tool.

Official trade grades

I don’t believe this deal will completely change the Phillies season. But it will add extra pitching depth and help them down the stretch.

I don’t love the return for the Angels. Moniak is 24 and has spent time in MLB, but hasn’t displayed signs of stardom. Again, that could change in Anaheim. But the former first overall pick features bust potential. Sanchez could develop into a decent player. But the Angels didn’t need another outfielder.

The decision to trade Noah Syndergaard was intelligent for the Angels. But their return could have been better.

Phillies final trade grade: B

Angels final trade grade: C-