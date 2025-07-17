The Philadelphia Phillies are locked in an intense divisional race with the New York Mets. They have the offensive core to compete for a title. But Ken Rosenthal says they are looking for help in other places. The insider expects the Phillies to add bullpen pieces ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

What can we expect from the Phillies at the trade deadline? "I do expect them to be aggressive and active," says @Ken_Rosenthal. 👀 pic.twitter.com/704YPx6JBI — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I expect they are going to be active for multiple relievers,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory. “They need a big one, there's no question about that. [Jose] Alvarado is coming back in August, but he is not going to be eligible for the postseason after getting a PED suspension.”

So, who could the Phillies add? Rosenthal says, “They're a team that would be in the mix for all of those controllable relievers in the AL Central.” That means Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and the Twins' flamethrowing duo of Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran. He also said Pirates' reliever David Bednar could be a solid option.

“I see them being quite active. Dave Dombrowski knows that this team's window does not go on forever. [DH Kyle] Schwarber and [catcher JT] Realmuto are free agents after this year. He will probably try to re-sign both…So, they are an interesting team in an interesting place. And I do expect them to be aggressive and active,” Rosenthal said.

Could a Phillies' reunion be in the cards?

The Phillies were in a similar prediciment last year. They hit the MLB trade deadline without a certified closer, and made a trade for one. They picked up Carlos Estevez from the Anaheim Angels, and he was solid down the stretch, helping them win the division. But when he hit free agency, the Kansas City Royals scooped him up. Could the Phillies trade for him again?

Estevez fits under the requirement of a relief pitcher with multiple years of control. The Royals gave him a two-year contract with a team option for 2027. That fits the Phillies' window perfectly, as Rosenthal said they are looking to keep the core together through at least 2026.

The Royals should be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, with a 47-50 record at the All-Star Break. Seth Lugo would be the biggest piece, but Estevez could bring back a solid return. For the Phillies, they are getting a legit closer, which they do not have. They have had eight different relievers pick up a save this year, and none have more than eight.