Jean Segura’s fiery message after whirlwind NLCS Game 3 will make Phillies fans want to run through a wall

The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead over the San Diego Padres in the NLCS after pulling out a big 4-2 win in Game 3. It ended up being Jean Segura who carried the Phillies in this one, providing a clutch two-run single in the fourth inning that ended up driving in the winning run, while also making some stellar plays at second base (after making an error early in the game) to keep the Padres off the scoreboard for much of the game.

Segura was clearly fired up by his big plays throughout the game, and he wasn’t shy in showing that and getting the Phillies crowd at Citizens Bank Park pumped up throughout the game. Segura explained his display of emotions during the game in the aftermath of the contest, and provided a take that will surely get Phillies fans fired up for Game 4, which will take place later this Saturday afternoon.

Jean Segura could not NOT flex last night. “It’s like … fire inside my body. I just want to get it out, like explosive … ‘Ahh!’ If you don't get emotional with 45,000 people in the stands or 46,000 people in the stands, you're playing the wrong sport.” https://t.co/fyJpSLSRNp — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) October 22, 2022

Segura was clearly fired up, which makes sense considering he led his team to victory in this game. Segura hasn’t been great for Philadelphia in the early going of the NLCS, as his two-run single was his first hit of the series. But that doesn’t matter considering it was enough to help the Phillies pull out a victory in this game.

Jean Segura and the Phillies are feeling good considering they are just two wins away from advancing to the World Series heading into Game 4. If they win the next two games, they could prevent this series going back to San Diego for Games 6 and 7. That would surely be delightful for the Phillies and their fans, and it will be interesting to see if they are able to carry over this momentum and close out the Padres in the next two games.