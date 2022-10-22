It’s a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan today. Most of the major sports teams of the cities have found great success this year. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL through six weeks. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the NLCS battling for a chance at making it to the World Series.

During Game 3 of the NLCS, the two big Philadelphia sports collided when Eagles center Jason Kelce showed up to the Phillies game. Kelce, a long-time captain of the team, enjoyed the festivities in true Philadelphia fashion. The legendary center downed a glass of beer, much to the delight of the home fans. (via John Clark)

Jason Kelce GONE WILD! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kG7wAtUYdS — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 22, 2022

Jason Kelce is practically an honorary Philadelphian at this point. The multi-time All-Pro center has been with the Eagles for his entire career. He was part of that legendary Super Bowl team that upset Tom Brady, and delivered an iconic speech during the victory parade. The Phillies are hoping they can add more hardware to the city’s trophy case.

Truth be told, the Phillies were not meant to be in this position right now. An up-and-down season saw them earn a Wild Card spot by the skin of their teeth. Once they got to the MLB playoffs, though, it’s like a switch was flipped for the Phillies. They cruised through the Cardinals and the Braves en route to the NLCS.

After Friday’s win, the Phillies are two wins away from eliminating the San Diego Padres and making it to the World Series. They’ll need to channel the energy of this Philadelphia fanbase to power through the Padres’ amazing lineup.