Philadelphia Phillies star catcher JT Realmuto suffered a frightening injury scare on Tuesday night after a breaking ball bounced in the dirt and hit him in the throat. Zack Wheeler bounced a curveball that landed in front of home plate and hit Realmuto in-between his catching mask and chest protector in the throat area.
According to an article by Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Realmuto was in “good spirits” Wednesday after the incident Tuesday night. The All-Star catcher also reportedly said the ball hit the side of his neck as opposed to “anything structural” in his throat.
Realmuto, who has been regarded as one of the toughest players in the sport over the years, returned to the lineup for Wednesday's game and went 2-5 in a Phillies 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Philadelphia improved its record to 6-6 with the victory. It has been an up-and-down start to the season, but there is no denying the potential of this ball club. One has to imagine the Phillies were motivated after JT Realmuto was back in the lineup following his Tuesday injury scare.
JT Realmuto's toughness drives Phillies
Realmuto has emerged as one of Philadelphia's leaders. He is not afraid to call out the team if they are not meeting their expectations.
The 33-year-old also leads by example. Sure, his performance has been impressive, as he is a three-time All-Star. But Realmuto is also willing to play through injuries and is one of the most durable catchers in MLB.
Realmuto has played in at least 134 games in each season since 2021. Catchers receive more rest than any other position (aside from pitchers obviously), yet Realmuto plays on a more consistent basis than many non-catching position players.
Realmuto's accolades have also surely earned him respect around the Phillies' clubhouse. In addition to being a three-time All-Star, the veteran backstop is a three-time Silver Slugger winner and two-time Gold Glove winner. He has also earned MVP votes twice.
In should be noted that despite Realmuto's down 2023 season, he still recorded better offensive numbers than many catchers in MLB. He ultimately slashed .252/.310/.452/.762 while hitting 20 home runs and stealing 16 bases. What would be a dream offensive campaign for most catchers in the sport was a forgettable season for Realmuto.
He will look to return to his All-Star form in 2024, however. At the very least, the Phillies know that JT Realmuto will lead both on and off the field.
Phillies' 2024 outlook
This Phillies team is talented. Offensively, Philadelphia could be among the best teams in baseball. We already discussed Realmuto's offensive potential, but it is stars such as Bryce Harper and Trea Turner who will lead the lineup.
Philadelphia could use pitching help. Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola are a strong duo to lead the rotation, but Philadelphia would benefit from adding depth.
Nevertheless, the Phillies will be a dangerous ball club in 2024 despite their mediocre start to the new campaign.