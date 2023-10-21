The Philadelphia Phillies blew a late three-run lead on Friday night, allowing the Arizona Diamondbacks to get back into the National League Championship Series in Game 4 — and JT Realmuto knows his team needs to be much better.

“It's just a sloppy game all around,” the catcher said afterwards, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “It's not acceptable to play that way when the game is big. That's how you turn good hitters into great hitters. We're just falling behind too much and not attacking.”

The Phillies were up 5-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but a two-run homer from Alek Thomas and a decisive RBI single from Gabriel Moreno turned the game on its head late.

Philadelphia has struggled to make the easy outs; the Diamondbacks scored a run on an error, a passed ball, pitcher Cristopher Sanchez forgetting how many outs there were in an inning, another on a wild pitch, and four walks and a hit-by-pitch from the bullpen.

“The Phillies tried to shrug it off, with Alvarado saying, ‘Hey, it's baseball,' but the Phillies' confidence is clearly shaken,” wrote Nightengale early Saturday morning. “The swagger is gone. They may have games 6 and 7 scheduled in Philadelphia, but they can't solely rely on their fans saving them from disaster.”

With the win, the Diamondbacks are starting to believe not only that they can hang around against Philadelphia, but that they can beat last year's National League champions. They're only two games away.

It'll be Zack Wheeler taking the mound on Saturday night against Zac Gallen; the Phillies will be looking to return to Citizens Bank Park with a chance to eliminate the pesky D-Backs, while Arizona is aiming for its first series lead.