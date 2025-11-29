The Arizona Cardinals are shaking up their offensive line ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While placing Will Hernandez on injured reserve, the team simultaneously activated sixth-round rookie Hayden Conner.

The Cardinals announced the moves on social media on Saturday. They also confirmed their elevations of tight end Pharaoh Brown and linebacker Channing Tindall from their practice squad for Week 13.

The Cardinals' offensive line remains a mess, even with Conner preparing for his NFL debut. Hernandez's placement on IR keeps three players on the list, joining Valentin Senn and Christian Jones.

Hernandez's return to injured reserve was only a matter of time after a flurry of injuries. The veteran battles knee issues all season, but a recent hip ailment officially put him on the mend.

Hernandez hits injured reserve for the second time in as many years. The 30-year-old has appeared in just 12 games — all starts — in the last two seasons, with each leading to a stint on injured reserve.

Unlike his 2024 injury, the Cardinals have not yet ruled Hernandez out for the year. However, given his history with leg injuries, that outcome is a strong possibility.

Without Hernandez in the lineup, second-year guard Isaiah Adams is in line to make his first start of the year. Conner has yet to make his professional debut and will likely back up Adams and Evan Brown in his first career game.

Arizona's late-week offensive line shakeup comes one day before a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' aggressive defensive front. Todd Bowles' defense ranks in the top 10 at creating havoc and turnovers while stifling opponents against the run.