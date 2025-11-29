There’s no question that given his body of work, when Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green retires, he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. But Green has become one of the most polarizing players in the NBA with fans and media alike debating his level as a player. Count former NBA player Danny Green as one of the voices suggesting Draymond Green has found a favorable role with the Warriors, that he might not have elsewhere.

During a recent appearance on the ‘No Fouls Given’ show, Danny Green called Draymond Green the greatest role player of all-time due to his Hall of Fame career, a feat not usually accomplished by guys considered role players.

“That’s the reason why I think he’s the greatest role player of all-time, because he’s going to the Hall of Fame,” Danny Green said. “If you put him on Charlotte, is he still going to be a superstar? Is he a ‘Big 3’ guy on a team like that?. . .That’s why he’s a role player because he’s not a star on any other team.”

To counter his argument, former NBA star Paul Pierce argued that Draymond Green is not a role player, and he evoked Dennis Rodman with the Chicago Bulls to illustrate his point.

Green’s place in the NBA hierarchy has been a topic of conversation lately, with former NBA player Kenyon Martin chiming in with a list of power forwards he considered better players than Green regardless of accolades.

Martin’s comments were a response to Green suggesting Martin is an underachiever due to only making one All-Star team as a No. 1 overall pick. That was a response in itself sparked by Martin calling Green a fake tough guy.

The No. 35 overall pick in 2012, Green has played his entire career with the Warriors. He holds career averages of 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocked shots. A four-time All-Star, Green has played a pivotal role in four championship runs with the Warriors.