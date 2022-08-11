Kyle Schwarber leaves Phillies game vs. Marlins with injury, creating concern in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Phillies might have to play without two of their stars for the time being. Kyle Schwarber left the Phils’ home contest against the Miami Marlins midway through it after seemingly suffering an injury.

Schwarber drew a walk in the bottom of the fifth inning but was immediately pinch-ran for by Brandon Marsh. He made his way back to the clubhouse after leaving the field. No announcement about his injury has been made yet. Philadelphia finished out the game losing in disappointing fashion after getting in position for a ninth-inning rally.

Kyle Schwarber draws a walk, then leaves the game. Not sure of the injury. Awaiting an update. Anyway, Brandon Marsh is pinch running. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) August 11, 2022

Losing Schwarber to injury for a prolonged period of time would be rough for the Phillies, who have already been without Bryce Harper for over a month. The All-Star is leading the National League in home runs with 34 while posting a slash line of .212/.312/.504 in 108 games this season.

Philadelphia would be without some serious power-hitting as it looks to remain near the top of the National League playoff picture and sees the NL East-leading New York Mets in seven of their next 10 games. Schwarber’s phenomenal hitting will be extra important to have against Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Edwin Diaz.

A Kyle Schwarber injury would be devastating for the Phillies if Harper is unable to return soon. The superstar is still not back to throwing but might be able to take the designated hitter spot. That would be a massive development for Philadelphia but may also delay his rehab. Getting both stars healthy again will be key as they fight for a Wild Card Spot.