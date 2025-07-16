The Atlanta Dream were able to defeat the Chicago Sky with no problem, as they won 86-49. It was a dominant performance from the Dream on both sides of the ball, and they were led by the strong play of Brittney Griner, who finished with 15 points, five rebounds, and two blocks.

With those 15 points, Griner moved up to 19th on the all-time scoring list, passing Jewell Loyd. There's a good chance that these two could be going back and forth on the list all season, but it was nice to see Griner accomplish another feat in her career.

In Griner's first season with the Dream, she's averaging 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. It may not be the same big stats she's put up throughout her career, but she's been able the Dream in the frontcourt alongside Brionna Jones, who is having a big season. Griner continues to be a problem in the paint, but she's also been able to expand her range in the Dream's system, shooting 3-pointers whenever she's open.

Griner will continue to be key for the Dream, and as the All-Star break approaches, the hope is that they can come back and keep winning games to rise in the standings.

Brittney Griner enjoying time with Dream

Griner has always shown her excitement for joining the Dream since she signed, and nothing has changed. A few weeks ago, she was asked how she'd describe her time so far.

“It’s been good,” Griner said after their win against the New York Liberty. “I’m a little hard on myself. I feel like I definitely could’ve been doing a lot better, but I’m turning it around now. Overall, I love being here. I love the city, love the crowd. Loving the organization. I’m happy.”

Griner probably has not played to the standard that she holds herself to, but her teammates have been instrumental in keeping her confident and telling her to stay aggressive.

“I just give a lot of credit to my teammates for believing in me and encouraging me,” Griner said. “They’re telling me to shoot the ball.”

Over the past few games, Griner has found a rhythm on offense, and she's been taking advantage of the opportunities. With Rhyne Howard out for the rest of the month due to a knee injury, Griner and the team will have to keep elevating their play if they want to remain near the top of the standings.