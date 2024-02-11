The Phillies are picking up a pitcher to help keep the team on top of the National League in 2024.

The Philadelphia Phillies are shoring up their pitching ahead of the 2024 campaign. The Phillies signed former Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull, per the New York Post. Turnbull agreed to a $2 million contract, plus another $2 million in incentives.

Turnbull's contract with Philadelphia lasts one year. The hurler has a great deal of experience, pitching in 61 career appearances. He threw for more than 300 innings of work while a member of the Tigers, logging a 4.55 career ERA. Turnbull struggled in 2023, finishing the season out with a 1-4 record and an ERA of 7.26. Before that, he underwent Tommy John surgery which caused him to miss the entire 2022 season. Turnbull is certainly hoping a fresh start with a new team will bring the pitcher more spark and energy.

The Phillies are looking to continue their winning ways in 2024. The team finished last season with 90 wins, but placed second in the National League East behind the red-hot Atlanta Braves. The Phillies were 14 games behind the Braves who got 104 victories on the year. The Phillies got through the Braves in the National League playoffs, but fell in the National League Championship Series to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Philadelphia last won a World Series in 2008.

Turnbull will get his chance to add depth to the Philadelphia rotation as it gets ready to start spring training games in the next few weeks. The hurler may also spend some time working in the Phillies bullpen, per MLB Trade Rumors. The Phillies start spring training contests on February 24 against the Toronto Blue Jays.