Brandon Marsh received an injury update after undergoing surgery ahead of Philadelphia Phillies spring training.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is reportedly expected to miss three-to-four weeks after undergoing left knee surgery, per Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. Based on this timeline, Marsh should still be ready for Opening Day barring any setbacks.

The 26-year-old was acquired during the 2022 season by Philadelphia from the Los Angeles Angels. Marsh played a big role in the Phillies' World Series run despite the team ultimately falling short in the World Series.

Marsh appeared in 133 games in 2023 and performed well. He slashed .277/.372/.458/.829 with 12 home runs and 10 stolen bases. Marsh also offers outfield versatility and gives the Phillies lineup a reliable left-handed bat. Philadelphia is certainly hopeful that Marsh will be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

Of course, MLB features a long 162-game slate so the Phillies won't rush Marsh back. They want him to be fully healthy before returning.

Phillies' 2024 outlook

The Phillies have emerged as a legitimate postseason contender over the past few seasons. Philadelphia upset the Atlanta Braves in both the 2022 and 2023 playoffs, but they have yet to win a World Series with their current core of players.

Philadelphia now has a World Series-or-bust mindset. Of course, the Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will be the favorites to win the National League, and understandably so.

After all, an already talented Dodgers club got even better by adding Shohei Ohtani and other stars this offseason. The Braves, meanwhile, finished with MLB's best record in 2023 and they expect to be just as good in 2024.

However, LA and Atlanta have both dealt with playoff struggles over the last two years. The Phillies have displayed the ability to perform well in big moments. Even if Philadelphia doesn't win the NL East, they will have a chance of making a run to the World Series as an NL Wild Card team.