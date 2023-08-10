Michael Lorenzen pitched his way into the history books by throwing a no-hitter in his first home start with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Lorenzen took 124 pitches, the highest he has ever thrown in his career, to no-hit the Washington Nationals in his first-ever complete game in the majors. He walked four batters and notched just five strikeouts while allowing a few well-hit balls into the outfield. But in the end, it didn’t matter, as he outdid his eight-inning Phillies debut with a historic performance.

The Phillies were elated when Lorenzen capped off his performance by coaxing a flyout from Dominic Smith to seal the deal in the 7-0 win. The celebration on the field poured over to the locker room where his teammates joked with the team's lead front-office executive for acquiring him in a trade ahead of the deadline.

“Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins and other Phillies clapped, laughed and yelled ‘great trade’ as Dave Dombrowski, the team's president of baseball operations, walked through the clubhouse shaking hands,” writes ESPN.

oh my god …. Lorenzen saying that his dad would tell him "attaboy, go finish it" then Stott IMMEDIATELY yelling "ATTABOY" ……. oh my god man 😭❤️ https://t.co/rzblUhozjg — Surfer Bob Facts Hourly (@sergievskies) August 10, 2023

Indeed, Dombrowski looks very smart for acquiring Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers amid his All-Star season. He eyed a pitcher with experience in the starting rotation and bullpen that could bolster the team in the postseason. Lorenzen became his man and traded one of the franchise's 10 best prospects, 20-year-old infielder Hao-Yu Lee, to land the veteran pitcher that had a 3.58 ERA in 105.2 innings with Detroit this season.

Trading for a player in the final year of his contract, which Lorenzen is in, can often be risky. But he has already generated great chemistry with catcher J.T. Realmuto and loves the fan base, saying in his postgame interview on NBC Sports Philadelphia that he has never played for a team with a fan base whose admiration is tangible.

“It was incredible,” Lorenzen said, via ESPN. “Walking out for the seventh, eighth and ninth, man, these fans. I've never been part of an organization where fans are a part of the team. And they gave me that boost that I needed…If you are feeling fatigued, you don't feel it at all in front of these fans.”

Michael Lorenzen made history not just for himself and the Phillies but also for his high school, keeping alive an incredible streak of pitchers from California's Fullerton Union High School to make it to the majors and pitch a no-hitter. The legendary Walter Johnson is a part of that piece of history and now, so is the 31-year-old Lorenzen.

The Phillies may need to rethink their pitching plans for the playoffs with Lorenzen pitching so well. Obviously, he is bound to have a few bad starts before October. But he may be a key piece of their starting rotation in the fall along with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. The plan for now is to have a six-man rotation, which is rounded out by Ranger Suarez, Taijuan Walker and Christopher Sanchez. Once the rotation shrinks, the new guy could prove to be too good to be moved to the bullpen.

On a night where Nick Castellanos went yard twice to reach 200 career home runs and Weston Wilson went deep in his first major-league plate appearance with his family in the building, Michael Lorenzen stole the show. The Phillies, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games, are rolling and establishing their foothold in the National League Wild Card race in sensational fashion.