Wednesday night's Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals game was a special one for Phillies P Michael Lorenzen. He was traded to Philadelphia from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline and made his home debut on Wednesday with his family in attendance. So what did he do? He threw the 14th no-hitter in the organization's history.

It was a great night for Michael Lorenzen, and after the game, one of the more absurd stats that you'll ever see was discovered. Lorenzen attended Fullerton Union High School in Fullerton, California growing up. There are four pitchers in the school's history that have gone on to play in the MLB. The other three are Steve Busby, Walter Johnson and Mike Warren. Every single major league pitcher that has come out of Fullerton Union High School has now thrown a no-hitter in the MLB, according to a tweet from High Heat Stats. That is truly a mind-boggling statistic.

Steve Busby threw the first no-hitter in Kansas Royals history in 1973, Walter Johnson threw one in 1920 for what was then the Washington Senators and Mike Warren threw a no-no in 1983 for the Oakland Athletics.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

If you live in Fullerton, CA and will attend Fullerton Union in the future, get the glove out now and start throwing the ball around. There's something special going on in that program.

Any other MLB pitcher that ever comes out Fullerton Union High will certainly have a spotlight on them in their career. We'll see how long this incredibly bizarre statistic can last.