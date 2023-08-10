Throwing a no-hitter is the stuff MLB pitchers' dreams are made of. And on Wednesday, it was Michael Lorenzen's turn to join that exclusive club, turning in the best performance of his life in a 7-0 Philadelphia Phillies victory over the Washington Nationals. Lorenzen not only pitched the first no-no of his career, he also threw his first complete game — an incredible feat for a player who has spent most of his career pitching in relief.

Certainly, Lorenzen has been everything the Phillies had hoped for and more when they traded Hao-Yu Lee for the 31-year old starter's services. That seems to be the case, especially when Lorenzen immediately felt at home at Citizens Bank Park the way he did against the Nationals.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Michael Lorenzen is just the fifth pitcher in MLB history to pitch a no-hitter in his home debut with a team. In fact, he is one of only two players to have accomplished the feat since 1900, joining Don Cardwell, and he's the first in 63 years to do so. (Cardwell pitched his home debut no-hitter for the Chicago Cubs on May 15, 1960 in a 4-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.)

Lorenzen's no-hitter is just the 14th in franchise history, and the latest since Phillies legend Cole Hamels blanked the Cubs, 5-0, on July 25, 2015. He is, simply put, the personification of immediate impact. In addition to his masterclass against the Nationals on Wednesday, he also threw a dominant eight-inning performance in his first start for the franchise, making a trade for him worth it even though he'll be entering free agency come the end of this season.

Following Lorenzen's no-hitter, the Phillies now have a 63-52 record, putting them well in position make the playoffs via the wild card. Lorenzen's acquisition, if he manages to come anywhere close to sustaining his recent performances, gives the Phillies five legitimate quality starting pitchers alongside Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, and Taijuan Walker. Given how incredibly comfortable Lorenzen has been with the team in such a short span, don't be too surprised if the Phillies make some noise in the postseason once more.